Warriors assistant coach Milojević hospitalized in Salt Lake City. Game vs. Jazz is postponed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has been hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night, the team said Wednesday.

The seriousness of the situation led the NBA to postpone Wednesday's game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.

The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević's native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.