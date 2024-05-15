Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals new $7 billion stake in Swiss insurer Chubb

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on Wednesday revealed a new $7 billion stake in fellow insurer Chubb.

Berkshire disclosed the investment it has been building over the past nine months in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Buffett's conglomerate had received permission to keep the Chubb investment confidential while it was still buying.

Berkshire said it held nearly 26 million Chubb shares at the end of March. Chubb shares jumped more than 6% in after-hours trading to sell for $268.96 after Berkshire’s investment was revealed.