Warren Buffett details Berkshire's Apple, Chevron and Capital One sales while also buying more Chubb

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett offered more details Wednesday about the stocks he has been selling lately, including confirming that he sold more than 389 million Apple shares during the second quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway still owns 400 million shares of the iPhone maker, so it remains the biggest position in the conglomerate's stock portfolio, according to the company's latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The news that Buffett had unloaded a huge chunk of Apple came out in Berkshire's earnings report earlier this month, but the exact number of shares he sold wasn't clear until Wednesday.

In addition to the big Apple sale, Berkshire has also been trimming its investments in Bank of America, Chevron, Capital One, Floor & Decor Holdings, T-Mobile and Louisiana Pacific recently. Berkshire also unloaded its nearly $1 billion Snowflake investment.