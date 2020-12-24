Warner Bros. sets ‘Furiosa,’ ‘Color Purple’ musical for 2023

The announcement comes on the heels of the studio's industry-shaking decision to release all its 2021 films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

“Furiosa,” the “Mad Max” prequel based on Charlize Theron’s character, stars Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit” as the titular warrior. George Miller wrote and is returning to direct the film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and has been slated for a June 23, 2023 release.