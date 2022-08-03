Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won't release $90M HBO Max film

Warner Bros. also shelved “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” an almost-completed sequel to 2020's "Scoob!" Producer and writer Tony Cervone confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that the “Scoob!" film was canned.

“Yes I am afraid this is true,” wrote Cervone. “The movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken.”

The “Batgirl” cancellation comes as Warner Bros. is trying to revamp its DC Films operations. While “The Batman” earlier this year performed well with $770.8 million in ticket sales, Warners' DC releases have been erratic and plagued by controversy. “The Flash,” scheduled for release next June, stars Ezra Miller who has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii, in a disorderly conduct case and on suspicion of assault.

Warner Bros. is hoping to reorganize and reset its DC pipeline — going bigger, not smaller with its rival Marvel. Ultimately, “Batgirl” didn't suit those plans.

