Belgians breach virus rules as warm weather draws crowds

That move could ultimately backfire.

“It's too crowded. And you don’t have to be a great scientist to predict that. The weather is good, and the Belgian (train pass) with free rides is still valid until the end of the month. It was bound to go wrong," Western Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe told Het Niewsblad newspaper. “I’m holding my breath for the Easter holidays."

Both Decaluwe and the SNCB are now advising against trips to the coast, but the situation in big cities is also a source of worry. In Brussels, for instance, residents late Tuesday gathered en masse in one of the city’s largest parks to enjoy al fresco drinks and outdoor games. Despite restrictions limiting outside gatherings to four people, large groups were spotted sitting on the grass.

Although mandatory mask-wearing outdoors is in force, many did not bother with the rule.

Brussels prosecutor's office issued a warning Wednesday following the announcement on social networks of two illegal festivals scheduled to take place on April 1 and 2 in two of the city's parks. The office said police will be deployed and that revelers attending the events in breach of COVID-19 restrictions could be prosecuted.

One of the parties is promoted by a collective called the Abyss. The group said it does not question the government's strategy but fights for citizens' rights to gather outdoors.

“Some people say we have fallen into a health dictatorship. We don’t want to believe it," the group said. “We want to prove that it is still possible to live and therefore to celebrate even in the midst of a pandemic, as our grandparents did during the war."

A night-time curfew and other restrictions have been in place in Belgium since last year. A court in Brussels ordered the government Wednesday to either end exceptional measures it imposed in the context of the pandemic or to frame them properly as laws, Belgian media reported. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by the Belgian League of Human Rights.

Belgium has reported over 876,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 23,000 virus-related deaths. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen consistently in recent weeks, and the country's health authorities have warned that intensive care unit occupancy could reach a critical level by April 10 if the pace of infections does not slow down.