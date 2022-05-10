BreakingNews
Police investigate death at Forest Cove Apartments in SE Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Warhol's 'Marilyn' auction nabs $195M; most for US artist

The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in New York City on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The auction house predicts it will sell for $200 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive 20th-century artwork to sell at auction. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

caption arrowCaption
The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in New York City on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The auction house predicts it will sell for $200 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive 20th-century artwork to sell at auction. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” has sold for a cool $195 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Warhol's “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up — hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red — on a rich blue background. It's also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place.

The Warhol sale unseated the previous record holder and another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose 1982 painting "Untitled" of a skull-like face sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby's in 2017.

Christie's said an unnamed buyer made the purchase Monday night. When the auction was announced earlier this year, they estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.

“It’s an amazing price,” said Alex Rotter, chairman of Christie’s 20th and 21st century art department. “Let it sink in, it’s quite something.”

“This is where we wanted to be, clearly,” said Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie’s. “It proves we are in a very resilient art market.”

The proceeds of the sale will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which put the painting up for auction. The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - The 1964 silk-screen image, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," by Andy Warhol is visible in Christie's showroom in New York City, Sunday, May 8, 2022. The image sold for $195 million, Monday, May 9. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: Ted Shaffrey

FILE - The 1964 silk-screen image, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," by Andy Warhol is visible in Christie's showroom in New York City, Sunday, May 8, 2022. The image sold for $195 million, Monday, May 9. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: Ted Shaffrey

caption arrowCaption
FILE - The 1964 silk-screen image, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," by Andy Warhol is visible in Christie's showroom in New York City, Sunday, May 8, 2022. The image sold for $195 million, Monday, May 9. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: Ted Shaffrey

Credit: Ted Shaffrey

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Putin urges stronger action to prevent wildfires
4m ago
Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China
11m ago
Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
13m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top