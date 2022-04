Ward, Ohtani lead Angels over Guardians 9-5 for 4th straight

With a chance at the cycle in the seventh, he flied out to end the inning.

Ward missed the first eight games of the season due to a right groin strain, but is batting .395 since returning to the lineup. He has three home runs in the series, including the first multi-homer game of his career on Monday.

Ohtani (2-2) won his second straight start, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. The reigning AL MVP — who came into the game batting .213 on the season and 3 for 20 during the homestand — also had his first three-hit game of the season and drove in a run.

Ohtani had a perfect game through 5 1/3 innings in his previous outing last Thursday at Houston, but this start was more of a struggle. Myles Straw drew a walk to lead off the game before Ramírez connected on a slider with one out and put it over the wall in center field to make it 2-0. It was the second home run allowed by Ohtani this season.

The two-way sensation from Japan allowed four hits and was at 44 pitches after two innings before settling down and retiring the last eight batters he faced.

Trout brought the Angels within 2-1 in the first with a double off the left-field wall. He was a couple feet shy of a home run in the sixth when his line drive hit the wall in the left-field corner for another extra-base hit.

The three-time AL MVP is 16 for 37 (.432) during his hitting streak.

Plesac came in 7-0 for his career against the AL West, including a shutout over the Angels in 2019, but struggled against a hot lineup. The right-hander allowed seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (hamstring) was out of the lineup for the third straight game.

Angels: 2B David Fletcher was in the clubhouse to undergo testing on his left hip after a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.94 ERA) makes his second career start against the Angels. He allowed only two hits and struck out nine in a 3-0 victory last August.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (0-1, 6.57) lost his most recent start against the Orioles last Friday. He is 0-1 in his career against Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani rounds first base as he drives in a run with a double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani rounds first base as he drives in a run with a double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw leaps at the wall but cannot catch a line drive by Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw leaps at the wall but cannot catch a line drive by Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tips his hat to catcher Max Stassi during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tips his hat to catcher Max Stassi during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward, right, is met at home plate by Max Stassi (33) after Ward's grand slam during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward, right, is met at home plate by Max Stassi (33) after Ward's grand slam during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, is called safe next to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez with an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, is called safe next to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez with an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout points to the dugout after his RBI double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout points to the dugout after his RBI double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez is high-fived in the dugout after his two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez is high-fived in the dugout after his two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is high-fived in the dugout after scoring on a single by Anthony Rendon during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is high-fived in the dugout after scoring on a single by Anthony Rendon during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani breaks his bat as he singles during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani breaks his bat as he singles during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez