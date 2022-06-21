ajc logo
War-damaged Russian tanks to go on display in Polish square

FILE - A woman walks by destroyed Russian tanks installed as a symbol of war in front of St Michael cathedral, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Polish and Ukraine government officials say that Russian tanks and armored vehicles damaged during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will go on display in Warsaw this month. In Poland, the head of the prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, said Monday, June 21, 2022 that the military vehicles are to visualize the atrocities carried out by the Russian army and the heroic defense put up by Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, file)

Polish and Ukraine government officials say they plan to put on public display in Warsaw damaged or burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles captured by Ukrainian forces during the war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukraine government officials say they plan to put on public display in Warsaw damaged or burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles captured by Ukrainian forces during the war.

The head of the Polish prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, said the idea is to highlight Russian “atrocities” and the Ukrainian response.

“On one hand we are showing the atrocities that the Russian army is carrying out in Ukraine, (and) on the other hand we are showing the heroic defense of Ukraine’s armed forces and the results of these fights,” Dworczyk said.

The ironically-named “Invincible Army” open-air exhibition will be staged in the Castle Square in Warsaw's Old Town, that was painstakingly rebuilt after being razed during fighting in World War II.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this week that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon.

“We will help ensure that Russian tanks end up in Europe, but in the form of wreckage,” Reznikov told Polish Polsat TV News Sunday.

Ukraine has been urging its western allies to provide more military equipment and munitions to support its defense against severe Russian attacks in the east of the country.

FILE - A girl stands on a destroyed Russian tank placed as a symbol of war during Kyiv Day celebrations in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Polish and Ukraine government officials say that Russian tanks and armored vehicles damaged during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will go on display in Warsaw this month. In Poland, the head of the prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, said Monday, June 21, 2022 that the military vehicles are to visualize the atrocities carried out by the Russian army and the heroic defense put up by Ukraine. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File )

FILE - A woman sits on a destroyed Russian tank placed as a symbol of war in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Polish and Ukraine government officials say that Russian tanks and armored vehicles damaged during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will go on display in Warsaw this month. In Poland, the head of the prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, said Monday, June 21, 2022 that the military vehicles are to visualize the atrocities carried out by the Russian army and the heroic defense put up by Ukraine. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

