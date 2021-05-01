Want a top prospect? Draft from the SEC, mainly Alabama

Moore's breakout season lifted him to All-America status — and now to a potential regular target for Zach Wilson, the second overall pick. The explosive Moore set a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 yards in 2020.

Not everyone went to SEC schools at the outset of the second round. North Carolina running back Javonte Williams is headed to Denver after the Broncos traded up to the third spot with Atlanta.

Miami went for safety Jevon Holland of Oregon. Then it was back to the SEC — and the Tide.

Dickerson can go at guard or center for Philadelphia, which desperately needs to revamp its O-line. Barmore was the first player at his position taken this year, by the Patriots, who traded up with Cincinnati. Barmore, of course, played with New England's first-rounder, quarterback Mac Jones, at Tuscaloosa.

The Bears, who made waves Thursday night when they traded up to get Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, also moved up to seventh in the second round to get a protector: Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins. That was the first player drafted from the Big 12, at 39th overall.

Another Big 12 guy, Trevon Moehrig of TCU, went 43rd overall to Las Vegas and was the first safety taken.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Fans watch the from the outside of the NFL Draft Theatre during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer