Wandering bull moose is captured in downtown Santa Fe, moved to habitat in northern New Mexico

43 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A wandering bull moose was captured in downtown Santa Fe and relocated to a suitable habitat in northern New Mexico, authorities said.

State Game and Fish officials and Animal Service Officers for the city said the moose was spotted about 8 a.m. Tuesday near Fort Marcy Park.

Officers set up a perimeter to protect residents and pedestrians in the park, which is a popular walking area.

Authorities said a bull moose can be aggressive toward humans and pets, especially during the breeding season, which begins in late September.

The moose was sedated with a tranquilizer dart and loaded onto a trailer before being evaluated by a Game and Fish Department veterinarian and determined to be in good health.

Department biologists estimate the moose weighed more than 900 pounds (400 kilograms) and was 4 to 5 years old.

Game and Fish officials said moose are a protected game animal in New Mexico and there is not an open hunting season for them.

