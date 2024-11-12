Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during the altercation in a parking lot that led to his arrest in the Dominican Republic over the weekend, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The attorney general's office in the Dominican Republic said in a statement that police found a Glock pistol with a 15-round magazine inside the Mercedes Benz that Franco was driving during what police called an altercation over a woman's attention.

The gun was registered to Franco’s uncle, authorities said.