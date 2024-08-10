Walz 'misspoke' in 2018 reference to 'weapons of war, that I carried in war,' Harris campaign says

Walz served 24 years in various Army National Guard units but he was never in a combat zone.

Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, said Saturday in a statement that Walz misspoke in the 2018 video.

“Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way,” Hitt said.

“In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the Governor misspoke," Hitt added. "He did handle weapons of war and believes strongly that only military members trained to carry those deadly weapons should have access to them, unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance who prioritize the gun lobby over our children.”

Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating high school, serving four years as a combat correspondent, similar to a military journalist, and deploying to Iraq in that capacity in 2005.