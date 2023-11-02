Walter Davis, five-time NBA All-Star and North Carolina standout, dies at 69

Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star and standout at North Carolina for the late Dean Smith, has died

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 5 minutes ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star who had his number retired by the Phoenix Suns, has died. He was 69.

Davis was star in college for North Carolina where he played for the late Dean Smith. It was North Carolina, where Davis' nephew Hubert Davis is the Tar Heels' basketball coach, which announced Water Davis' death Thursday.

The school's release said Walter Davis died Thursday morning of natural causes while visiting famil y in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Walter Davis was drafted fifth overall by Phoenix in 1977 and became the NBA rookie of the year after averaging 24.2 points a game. He played 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the Suns, who retired his No. 6.

Davis moved to Denver for three seasons and Portland for one before returning to the Nuggets in 1992-1993 for his final year.

In college, Davis was practically unstoppable as he led one of the top programs in the game. He helped the Tar Heels to the NCAA title game in 1977, where they lost to Marquette.

He is 10th all-time in scoring in Tar Heels' history. His 106 games with double-figure scoring are fourth all-time at North Carolina, trailing only Phil Ford, Sam Perkins and Tyler Hansbrough.

Walter Davis, from Pineville, North Carolina, is part of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. He was named to the ACC's 50th anniversary team in 2002.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEAR OF HIP-HOP
The oral history of ‘the South got something to say’35m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

POLITICAL POWER
New survey: Georgia Latino voters share top concerns
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
6h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

The Jolt: Sidney Powell pays restitution for Georgia voting machine hack
8h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

The Jolt: Sidney Powell pays restitution for Georgia voting machine hack
8h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Ex-Georgia Tech official sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.9 million
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel's troops advance as diplomatic efforts aim to at least pause Gaza fighting
2m ago
No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker...
4m ago
Federal agents search home of fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams
4m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
3h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top