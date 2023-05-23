Walmart to pay California $500,000 in settlement over sale of brass knuckles

Walmart said in a statement that it didn't violate any California laws and admits “no liability of wrongdoing,” but settled because “we believe this agreement is in the best interest of all parties.”

As part of the settlement, Walmart will pay the Department of Justice and district attorneys' offices $125,000 each in civil penalties. The nation’s largest retailer will also be required to stop selling and allowing any sales of brass knuckles on its website.

Investigators found roughly 250 products that could be classified as brass knuckles on Walmart's website, 60% of which were offered directly by the retailer and 40% of which were available from third-party sellers, authorities said.

The settlement also requires Walmart to notify customers who have purchased brass knuckles that the weapon is illegal.

Authorities said they are investigating others for illegal weapons sales but didn't name the alleged offenders.

“While Walmart was particularly cooperative in this case and has done their best to remove the illegal weapons from their websites, there are others who have not done so, and they need to know we’re coming for them,” Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Karen Wold said Tuesday.

Walmart is a major seller of weapons in the United States, but has taken steps to curb the sale of firearms and ammunition since 2015.

The giant retailer stopped selling ammunition for semi-automatic rifles and handguns after 23 people were killed at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas, in 2019. The company stopped selling semi-automatic weapons such as the AR-15 style rifle in 2015 and raised the minimum age to buy firearms from 18 to 21 in 2018.