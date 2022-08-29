Walmart seeks to dismiss lawsuit by FTC over money transfers

In its lawsuit, the FTC alleged that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money transfer services offered at its stores, stealing "hundreds of millions of dollars" from customers. The agency said Walmart didn't properly train its employees, failed to alert customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores. The FTC had asked the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and to impose civil penalties on the company.

In a 41-page document, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, Walmart laid out a number of what it called legally flawed claims, including that the agency lacked “constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief.” It said that the FTC is trying to hold Walmart liable for the criminal actions of completely unrelated third-party fraudsters even as Walmart has embraced a number of steps to stop such scamming.