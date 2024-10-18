Nation & World News

Walmart reaches settlement deal for shareholder lawsuits over its handling of opioids

Walmart says it has reached a proposed settlement pact related to three lawsuits filed by shareholders on behalf of the company over the handling of prescription opioids
FILE - A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Friday it has reached a proposed settlement pact related to three lawsuits filed by shareholders on behalf of the company over the handling of prescription opioids.

According to the terms of the settlement that were disclosed in a regulatory filing, insurance carriers will pay Walmart $123 million, excluding any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded by the court to the plaintiffs' counsel. Walmart would also maintain certain corporate governance practices for at least five years, according to the filing.

The settlement doesn't include any admission of liability by Walmart. It's subject to court approval.

Three Walmart shareholders filed lawsuits the Delaware Court of Chancery, alleging current and former directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately oversee the company's distribution and dispensing of prescription opioids.

In 2022, Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits nationwide over the impact of prescriptions its pharmacies filled for powerful prescription opioid painkillers.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walgreens to close 1,200 stores as US pharmacies struggle to define a new role
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Big tobacco companies reach tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with Canada19m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Microsoft settles video gamers' lawsuit over Activision takeover
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge delays order in antitrust case requiring Google to open up its app store1h ago
The Latest
Hundreds ordered to evacuate from fast-moving Northern California fire, official says7m ago
Guardians starting Tanner Bibee in Game 5 against Yankees after short outing earlier in...12m ago
Mexican newspaper offices hit by gunfire in Sinaloa state capital15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT1h ago