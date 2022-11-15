Walmart puts up strong Q3, announces opioid settlement

Sales rose 8.7% to $152.81 billion, above estimates of $147.7 billion, according to FactSet.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 8.2%, higher than the 6.5% in the previous quarter. , Online sales rose 16%.

Walmart is the first major retailer to report fiscal third-quarter results and is considered a barometer of spending given its size so analysts carefully parse through the data.

Walmart benefited in the early days of the pandemic as shoppers spent heavily to outfit their homes during the pandemic.

But American spending has shifted since the pandemic, away from casual clothes and TVs, and more on necessities. Elevated inflation is also presenting challenges for Walmart and other retailers as low-income shoppers trim spending.

Investors were rattled in July when Walmart lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and year, saying rising prices on food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins. The last time Walmart lowered its profit outlook mid-quarter was in October 2015.

Amazon said late last month that it returned to profitability in its third quarter after two consecutive quarters of losses, but also posted weaker-than-expected revenue and disappointing projections for the current quarter.

The good news is that inflation has begun to moderate. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said earlier this month. The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. Food price increases also moderated. By contrast, energy prices rebounded last month after having fallen in August and September.

AP writer Geoff Mulvihill in New Jersey contributed to this report.