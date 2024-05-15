Walmart lays off hundreds of employees and requires others to relocate

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart on Tuesday announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant’s campus offices.

It also said it will require most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to its primary offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The news, conveyed via a Walmart staff memo provided to The Associated Press, said the relocations will serve the goal of “bringing more of us together more often.” The memo likewise noted that being together in person “makes us better and helps us to collaborate, innovate and move even faster.”