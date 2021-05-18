Walmart blows past expectations for the first quarter

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6%, slowing from the 8.6% increase during the fiscal fourth quarter. But it topped last year's 10% spike when Walmart turned into a pandemic lifeline for millions of people. Online sales rose 37% down from its 69% during the fourth quarter.

“Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year," said said CEO Doug McMillon. “In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop.”