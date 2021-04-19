Wall Street stumbles, retreats from record highs in early trading

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4%, pulled down by health care and industrial companies. The Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

Earnings are front and center this week, as investors look to justify the recent rise in stock prices with the profits needed to keep the market fueled in this recovery. On average analysts are expecting profits across the S&P 500 to be up 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.