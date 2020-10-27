Wall Street steadies itself a day after worst loss in weeks

The economy's momentum has already slowed following the expiration of supplemental benefits for laid-off workers and other support that Congress approved for the economy earlier this year.

Reports on the economy released Thursday were mixed. Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rose 1.9% in September, an acceleration from August’s 0.4% growth and better than economists expected but well below July’s 11.8%. Consumer confidence also weakened a bit in October, when economists were expecting it to hold steady.

Investors have been clamoring for Congress to deliver another round of stimulus for the economy, but they’re increasingly acknowledging it won’t happen anytime soon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued their negotiations on a deal Monday afternoon, and a Pelosi spokesman said she’s optimistic an agreement can happen before Election Day next week. But any deal would likely face stiff resistance from Republicans in the Senate. After approving the latest Supreme Court justice, the Senate is unlikely to return to session until Nov. 9.

The market's caution is also apparent in how it's reacting to corporate profit reports. Through the first two weeks of earnings season, companies that reported better results than expected have not been getting the typical pop in their stock price the day after. That’s an indication that all the good news has already been built into the market, according to BofA Global Research.

F5 Networks rose 8.3% for one of the best gains in the S&P 500 after it reported better earnings than expected. But 3M fell 2.3% despite also reporting stronger results than forecast.

In another sign of increased caution, Treasury yields retrenched again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.79% from 0.81% late Monday.

In European stock markets, France's CAC 40 fell 1.2%, and Germany's DAX lost 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London dropped 0.5%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 was close to flat, while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%. Stocks in Shanghai inched up 0.1%.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Pedestrian stand near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Asian shares were little changed in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Shares skidded in Asia on Tuesday after surging coronavirus cases and waning hopes for U.S. economic stimulus gave Wall Street its worst day in a month. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu