Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected

Such differences may not sound like much, but interest rates help set where prices go across financial markets. And higher rates tend to pull down prices for everything from stocks to commodities to crypto.

Prices for bonds soared immediately after the inflation report’s release, pulling their yields lower. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, fell to 3.10% from 3.27% late Tuesday.

The 10-year yield sank more slowly, down to 2.74% from 2.78%, narrowing how far below it is the two-year yield. Many investors see such a gap as a fairly reliable signal of a coming recession.

Recession worries have built as the highest inflation in 40 years squeezes households and corporations around the world. The Fed and other central banks have been hiking rates to slow the economy in hopes of stamping out inflation, but they risk choking it off if they move too aggressively.

To be sure, inflation is still painfully high, and the expectation is for it to stay so for a while. But Wednesday's data nevertheless rejuvenated Wall Street, which staggered following a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday that raised expectations for a more aggressive Fed. It bolstered hopes that a peak in inflation — and thus in the Federal Reserve's most aggressive rate hikes — may be on the horizon.

“This is a step in the right direction but keep in mind we have many miles ahead of us before inflation normalizes,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director, investments strategy, at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley.

The Federal Reserve will get a few more highly anticipated reports before its next announcement on interest rates Sept. 21, which could also alter its stance. Those include reports showing hiring trends across the economy due Sept. 2 and the next update on consumer inflation coming on Sept. 13.

More immediately, reports this week will show how inflation is doing at the wholesale level and whether U.S. households are still ratcheting down their expectations for coming inflation, an influential datapoint for Fed officials.

Wednesday's inflation data nevertheless helped stocks across Europe climb to modest gains, while markets that closed earlier in Asia were mostly down. Germany's DAX returned 1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2%.

On Wall Street, companies in the housing industry were strong on hopes that a less aggressive Fed could mean less pressure on mortgage rates. Homebuilder D.R. Horton gained 5.9%, PulteGroup rose 5.9% and Lennar was 5.2% higher.

Netflix, a formerly high-flying and high-growth stock that has plunged to be this year's worst in the S&P 500, was up 5% though it remains down by nearly 60% for 2022.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Edward M. Curran, with K&J Securities Corp., works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Edward M. Curran, with K&J Securities Corp., works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig