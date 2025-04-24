Wall Street's rally roars into a 3rd day as companies' profits keep piling up, for now at least

Southwest Airlines likewise reported stronger results than expected for the first three months of the year. But its stock flipped between gains and losses through the morning after it also became the latest U.S. carrier to say the outlook for the economy looks so cloudy that it's pulling some of its financial forecasts for the year.

CEO Bob Jordan said the company is “controlling what we can control,” and it’s cutting how much flying it will do in the second half of the year. Southwest’s stock eventually pulled higher in afternoon trading and finished up 3.7%.

Rival American Airlines, meanwhile, pulled its financial forecasts for the full year and said it plans to provide an update when “the economic outlook becomes clearer.” Its stock rose 3.1% after it also topped profit expectations for the latest quarter.

Companies across industries have been talking about how difficult it is to give financial forecasts for the upcoming year, as Wall Street typically expects them to do, because of the on-again-off-again rollout of Trump’s tariffs.

U.S. stocks rallied the prior two days on hopes that Trump was softening his approach on tariffs and his criticism of the Federal Reserve, which had earlier shaken markets. But China, the world's second-largest economy, on Thursday denied it's involved in active negotiations with the United States over tariffs, saying that any suggestion of progress was as groundless as "trying to catch the wind."

Calling Trump’s policy announcements “headline turbulence,” Tan Jing Yi of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank warned that global economies could be hurt in the long run, adding: “Sentiments swing from hopes of intense relief to inflicted economic gloom.”

This week began with a steep loss for U.S. stocks on fears about the trade war, and it's been a microcosm of the market's severe swings in recent weeks as investors struggle with how to react to conditions that sometimes change by the hour. The only certainty is that the market will likely keep swinging until more clarity arrives on tariffs, which many investors expect would cause a recession unless they're rolled back.

“It’s an unhealthy market backdrop right now, and we’re trying not to react too much,” said John Belton, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds.

Households across the United States are preparing for the higher prices that economists say tariffs would bring, while the head of the International Monetary fund urged countries to move "swiftly'' to resolve their trade disputes that threaten global economic growth.

In the meantime, many U.S. companies are continuing to report stronger profit than analysts expected for the start of 2025, while offering caution and uncertainty about the year ahead.

Toy company Hasbro was a winner and jumped 14.6% after reporting better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It cited strong growth for its Magic: The Gathering game, among other products.

Texas Instruments rallied 6.6% after the semiconductor company likewise reported a stronger profit than expected.

They helped offset a 3.7% drop for Procter & Gamble, which fell even though the company behind Olay, Tide and Pampers reported stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. Its revenue came in below expectations, and it also cut its forecast for profit growth this fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble said it’s expecting a $200 million hit to its earnings this fiscal year because of higher costs for commodities.

At PepsiCo, CEO Ramon Laguarta said his company expects "more volatility and uncertainty" and that "consumer conditions in many markets remain subdued and similarly have an uncertain outlook."

His company's stock fell 4.9% after the beverage and snack maker cuts its forecast for an underlying measure of profit over 2025, citing increased costs from tariffs and subdued conditions for customers. A 25% tariff on imported aluminum for cans is among those hitting PepsiCo and other beverage makers.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 108.91 points to 5,484.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 486.83 to 40,093.40, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 457.99 to 17,166.04.

In the bond market, Treasury yields continued to ease following their disconcerting run higher earlier this month. Yields usually fall when fear is dominating markets, but their surprising earlier rise stirred fears that Trump’s trade war was degrading the U.S. bond market’s status as one of the world’s safest places to keep cash.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.30% from 4.40% late Wednesday, in part on expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates later this year to soften the economic blow that may come from tariffs.

Yields sank after a report showed slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. A separate report said sales of previously occupied homes weakened by more than expected in March.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed amid modest moves across much of Europe and Asia.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

