BreakingNews
Cobb elections board adds Sunday to early voting plan
ajc logo
X

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, led by a steep drop for Norwegian Cruise Line. The S&P 500 is off 0.2% just after the opening bell Tuesday and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also falling. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, led by a steep drop for Norwegian Cruise Line. The S&P 500 is off 0.2% just after the opening bell Tuesday and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also falling. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

National & World News
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
Stocks fell on Wall Street as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies and investors await the latest updates on inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies and investors await the latest updates on inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17 points, or 0.1%, to 32,813 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.

Technology stocks fell broadly and weighed down the broader market. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 4.1% after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. That warning hit other chipmakers hard, with Nvidia shedding 3.6%.

Norwegian Cruise Line plunged 10.1% after reporting disappointing financial results and giving investors a weak revenue forecast. The weak results weighed down travel-related stocks. Expedia fell 1.9% and American Airlines fell 3.1%.

Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.1% and Exxon Mobil rose 2.9%.

Audience rating company Nielsen surged 21% after it announced progress on a deal to be acquired by private equity firms.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.81% from 2.75% late Monday.

Investors have been closely watching the latest round of corporate earnings and the latest economic for more clues on how inflation is hurting consumers and businesses. The earnings season is beginning to wind down and Disney, Wendy’s and Wynn Resorts will be reporting quarterly results this week.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its July report for consumer prices Wednesday, followed by its producer prices report on Thursday. Investors and economists will look for any signs that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes the past few months have helped to bring four-decade-high inflation under control.

The Fed has raised rates four times this year in an effort to hit the brakes on the economy and cool the hottest inflation in four decades. But, Wall Street is worried that the central bank could slam the brakes too hard and skid the economy into a recession. Last week’s strong July jobs report has most economists predicting the Fed will again raise short-term interest rates by as much as another three-quarters of a point at its September meeting.

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
People wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
People wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A person wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan's SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Editors' Picks
Council committee advances deal to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton4h ago
Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, home of the ‘Eggplant Baby Club,’ closes after 42 years
18h ago
Travis and Greg McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery case
14h ago
Cubs to cut ex-Brave Heyward after the season
3h ago
Cubs to cut ex-Brave Heyward after the season
3h ago
404 Festival postponed a week after Music Midtown, doesn’t cite reason
15h ago
The Latest
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
9m ago
Red Sox ace Sale out for season with broken right wrist
10m ago
Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit
15m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top