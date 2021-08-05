ajc logo
X

Stocks rise following encouraging employment data, earnings

Weber Inc. CEO Chris Scherzinger poses beside a giant grill outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to his company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Caption
Weber Inc. CEO Chris Scherzinger poses beside a giant grill outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to his company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

National & World News
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed encouraging jobs market data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed encouraging jobs market data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178 points, or 0.5%, to 34,975 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading. More than 75% of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 rose, with banks and a mix of consumer-facing companies leading the way. Technology and industrial companies also notched solid gains.

Bond yields rose to to 1.21% from 1.18% late Wednesday.

Wall Street got another glimpse of the recovering jobs market after the Labor Department reported that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped last week by 14,000. The generally encouraging report follows a weak report from payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showing that the private sector added jobs at a much slower pace than expected in July.

The labor market has lagged other areas of the economy during the recovery from the virus pandemic. Investors will get a more comprehensive picture on Friday when the Labor Department releases its July jobs report.

Investors are also weighing another batch of earnings reports. Underwear maker Hanesbrands jumped 9.1% after reporting solid second-quarter financial results. COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna rose 2.4% after also reporting strong results.

Several companies that benefitted from the shift in consumer habits during the height of the pandemic slipped after reporting disappointing results or forecasts. Online crafts marketplace Etsy fell 9.2% after giving investors a weak sales forecast as more people return to shopping in person and going out more for activities. Video-streaming service Roku shed 4.5% after active accounts and streaming hours fell short of analysts' forecasts during the second quarter.

Investors will watch Weber, the pioneering maker of grills and other outdoor cooking equipment, which makes its stock market debut later today.

Weber Inc. grills are displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Caption
Weber Inc. grills are displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

A woman stops to photograph a display of Weber Inc. grills outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Caption
A woman stops to photograph a display of Weber Inc. grills outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

A giant Weber Inc. grill is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Caption
A giant Weber Inc. grill is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

Weber Inc. CEO Chris Scherzinger poses beside a display of grills outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to his company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Caption
Weber Inc. CEO Chris Scherzinger poses beside a display of grills outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to his company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

In Other News
1
Woodland hermit's cabin fire leads to state investigation
2
After decades in woods, off-the-grid ‘River Dave’ forced out of cabin
3
Felix runs for history, Americans seek more basektball gold
4
3 Disney World employees arrested in child sex sting operation
5
Fire rages anew near Athens, evacuations in southern Greece
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top