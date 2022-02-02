Stocks rise on Wall Street, extending weekly gains

Major indexes are are all on track for solid gains this week, a welcome turnaround from January's losses. Last month's slide came as Wall Street faced threats from rising inflation and interest rates to COVID-19's continued drag on the economic recovery.

Inflation remains a key concern for Wall Street as rising costs threaten profit margins and put more pressure on consumer spending. The Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates to to try cooling four-decade high inflation. Investors expect the first rate hike in March and at least three more in 2022.

Investors are reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings to gauge the damage that rising costs have had on different industries and how companies will deal with inflation moving forward.

Marathon Petroleum jumped 3.8% and scientific instrument and laboratory supplies company Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 1.4% after reporting solid financial results.

PayPal slumped 23.8%, heading for its worst trading day since it split from eBay in 2015 after reporting a weak quarter and subdued guidance.

Several big companies will release earnings later this week. Facebook's parent Meta will release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, while Amazon.com and Ford will release their results on Thursday.

Caption People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney followed Wall Street higher Wednesday while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

