Stocks slightly higher as bond yields move lower

But it's clear the economy has much to do when it comes to recovery. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose again last week, as many businesses remain closed or partially shut down due to the pandemic.

Shares were little changed Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on interest rates.

The minutes revealed that Fed officials were encouraged last month by evidence the U.S. economy was picking up, but they showed no sign of moving closer to ending their bond purchases or lifting their benchmark short-term interest rate from nearly zero.

Investors will get more color on the Fed's thinking later today, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak in front of the International Monetary Fund starting at 12 p.m. ET.

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Thursday, April 8, 2021. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a mixed close on Wall Street, where gains for several Big Tech stocks nudged the S&P 500 to a second record high in three days.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu