Wall Street off to slow start, pulled down by healthcare

The S&P 500 index lost 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7%.

Shares of drugmaker Moderna lost 9% after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit, helped by the company’s coronavirus vaccine. The drop was largely tied to the news from the White House, as shares of other drug companies like Pfizer and Merck were down 2% and 1%, respectively.