Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed actions, was steady throughout most of the early morning, but rose significantly following the latest jobs reports. It jumped to 4.46% from 4.36% late Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.76% from 3.69% late Wednesday. Mortgage rates have rising significantly along with the Fed's rate increases.

The Fed’s benchmark lending rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, up from close to zero following seven increases last year. It has forecast that the rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023 and it isn’t calling for a rate cut before 2024.

Inflation has been easing from a peak of 9.1% in June to 7.1% in November and investors have been hoping for signs that could prompt the Fed to ease up on applying the brakes to the economy with high interest rates. Those hopes have been dashed so far.

The government will release its closely watched monthly employment report, for December, on Friday.