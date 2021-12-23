Stocks rise on Wall Street, indexes head for weekly gains

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245 points, or 0.7%, to 35,996 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Roughly 85% of stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 gained ground, led by technology companies and banks. The index is on track for a 2.3% gain this week. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.