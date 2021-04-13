Wall Street has mixed reaction as regulators hit ‘pause’ on J&J vaccine

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5% and the Nasdaq was up 0.8%. The divergence was largely due to the fact the Dow has more bank stocks while the Nasdaq is heavily weighted with technology companies.

Dow component Johnson & Johnson fell 2.2% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots. Two other makers of vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, rose 1% and 7% respectively.