Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
Nation & World News

Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a dozen

A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project has collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others
People gather in front of a building where a pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, Tuesday, 23,2024, killing two people and injuring a dozen others. The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and 35-year-old woman, the news agency ANSA reported. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom were in intensive care. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People gather in front of a building where a pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, Tuesday, 23,2024, killing two people and injuring a dozen others. The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and 35-year-old woman, the news agency ANSA reported. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom were in intensive care. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Updated 4 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.

News agency ANSA reported the collapse overnight killed a 29-year-old male and a 35-year-old woman. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom are in intensive care.

The cause was under investigation. Authorities evacuated the building where the collapse occurred and blocked the use of the pedestrian walkways in other sections of the so-called “Blue Sail” housing block.

The building, part of a huge complex of seven housing blocks built between 1962 and 1975, has been slated for 18 million euros ($19.5 million) in renovations. Four others have been demolished and two more are scheduled for demolition.

Emergency services work on a site of a pedestrian walkway collapsed, in Napoli, Italy, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others Italian media reported Tuesday. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of a pedestrian walkway of a massive housing project which collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, Tuesday, 23,2024, killing two people and injuring a dozen others. The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and 35-year-old woman, the news agency ANSA reported. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom were in intensive care. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A firefighter truck is seen near a pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project which collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, Tuesday, 23,2024, killing two people and injuring a dozen others. The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and 35-year-old woman, the news agency ANSA reported. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom were in intensive care. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course2h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
16m ago

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
2h ago

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue
The Latest

Credit: AP

UPS boosts volume in US for first time since 2022, but profit and revenue slide
9m ago
Hamas and Fatah sign declaration in Beijing on ending yearslong rift as war rages in Gaza
15m ago
Wembanyama returns home for Olympics. The basketball star will be one of Paris' biggest...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars