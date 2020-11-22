Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0

Carolina's two biggest issues this season have been scoring points in the third quarter on offense and getting off the field on third down on defense. They cured both Sunday.

Walker completed his first nine passes of the second half for 90 yards, including his first career TD pass to Samuel in the right corner of the end zone as the Panthers (4-7) scored a season-high 10 points in the third quarter.

Carolina's defense, which was allowing opponents to covert a season-high 55.3% of third- down opportunities, limited the Lions to 3 of 14 on them. Indeed, nothing went right for the Lions (4-6).

Even when Stafford completed an apparent 51-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, it was called back because of an illegal formation. And the normally reliable Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

It didn't help that the Lions were without three important skill position players: running back D’Andre Swift, wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola.

But the Panthers were in even worse shape injury-wise.

Carolina played without five starters, including Bridgewater, running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Russell Okung, right guard John Miller, and cornerback Donte Jackson.

It was an amazing turnaround for the Panthers' defense, which had allowed 32.7 points per game over the last four games and forced just two punts. On Sunday, the Panthers forced a season-high six punts.

INJURIES

Lions: Cornerback Phil Ford left in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.

Panthers: Panthers right guard Dennis Daley left in the second quarter with a head injury and did not return.

UP NEXT

Lions: a a short turnaround as they return home to face the Texans on Thanksgiving Day.

Panthers: face another NFC North foe at the Vikings on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Credit: Brian Blanco Credit: Brian Blanco

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is tackled by Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant celebrates with strong safety Duron Harmon, right, after an interception in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, right, is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Corn Elder during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Credit: Brian Blanco Credit: Brian Blanco

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jamal Agnew during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome