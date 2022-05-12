Walker, Mets cruise past Nats 4-1, win another series

After tagging Soto, Walker threw wildly to second base, and right fielder Starling Marte threw back to third to nail Bell and end the Nationals' best chance to rally.

“Things like that, when we're behind like that, those are not good baserunning decisions,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “We need to make better decisions.”

Mark Canha went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the first-place Mets, who took two of three from the last-place Nationals. New York has won nine series and split one, and hasn't lost two straight games in a month.

“We have a hitter of the day. We give the award out when we come in,” Canha said. “Today it was me, and then, what's cool about this team is, I feel like, I'm pretty sure all our hitters have won the award at some point this year. ... Someone always is the hero, and that's been the coolest part of this year.”

Walker (1-0) allowed three hits, walked one and threw 85 pitches in the longest of his four starts this season, which was interrupted by a stint on the injured list with right shoulder bursitis.

Seth Lugo struck out two in the eighth and Edwin Díaz allowed Soto’s two-out homer in the ninth before retiring Bell to complete the four-hitter.

Soto said he was at fault on the rundown play, which came after he opened the fourth inning with a double off the wall in right-center.

“I was just caught in the middle of nothing,” he said. “I tried to slide. I didn’t try to hurt him or anything like that. He’s got to give me room to at least slide on the base.”

The Mets only managed five hits, but they went ahead 2-0 in the first inning on Canha's bases-loaded single. New York took advantage of wild Nationals starter Joan Adon (1-6), who walked five of the first 10 batters he faced.

Tomás Nido added a run-scoring single with two outs in the fourth that chased Adon, who also hit J.D. Davis in the back with a fastball — the 24th time a Mets batter has been hit this season, which leads the majors.

“For what it's worth, he gave us 80-something pitches,” Martinez said of his rookie starter. “It could have been even uglier than that. It could have destroyed our bullpen for the weekend. But he battled as far as he could battle.”

Canha homered in the ninth off Steve Cishek.

Needing a long relief option, the Mets recalled right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned righty Stephen Nogosek, who threw three hitless innings Wednesday night.

Mets: C James McCann was held out of the lineup with a sore left wrist.

Nationals: SS Alcides Escobar missed a third straight game with infection under the nail on his left index finger. Martinez said the finger has been drained multiple times but Escobar is not expected to go on the injured list.

Mets: Return home to face Seattle on Friday with Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.92 ERA) starting against the Mariners' Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.91).

Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-2, 3.45) starts the opener of a weekend series against Houston.

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

New York Mets' Mark Canha celebrates scoring with manager Buck Showalter, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon, center, listens as pitching coach Jim Hickey speaks with catcher Keibert Ruiz, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, celebrates scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)