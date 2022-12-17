BreakingNews
Dansby Swanson nearing deal with Chicago Cubs
Walker leads No. 5 Houston past No. 2 Virginia, 69-61

National & World News
By HANK KURZ Jr., Associated Press
1 hour ago
Jarace Walker scored 17 points and No. 5 Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 17 points and No. 5 Houston used runs in each half and the nation's best scoring defense to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61 on Saturday.

Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each added 13 points for the Cougars (11-1), who used a 10-2 run early in the second half to open a 40-30 lead. Virginia (8-1), playing for the first time in 11 days, never got closer than six again, and each time the Cougars answered.

Kadin Shedrick scored 16 points and Jayden Gardner had 13 for the Cavaliers, who were hoping to avenge a 67-47 loss last year on the Cougars' home floor. Houston became the highest-ranked nonconference opponent ever to play Virginia in Charlottesville.

Kihei Clark's steal and layup pulled Virginia within 56-50 with 2:55 to play, but Tramon Mark answered with a 3-pointer for the Cougars, who shot 49% (25-51) against a defense ranked 12th nationally, allowing 57.9 points. The Cavaliers shot 42% (20-48).

The Cavaliers closed to within 30-28 on Gardner's basket to open the second half, but the Cougars went on their run, with Walker contributing a three-point play and 3-pointer in the spurt, to lead 40-30.

Virginia scored the first nine points and led 15-7 before going cold. The Cougars outscored them 17-4 over more than 10 minutes to lead 26-19. Houston led 30-26 at halftime.

RARITY

The Cavaliers are the highest-ranked team Houston has faced during the regular season since it met No. 1 Memphis on Feb. 13, 2008.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars arrived with one player, Sasser, scoring in double figures but had five do it against the Cavaliers. Jamal Shead scored 11 and J'Wan Roberts had 10.

Virginia: The Cavaliers got guard Reece Beekman back after he suffered a hamstring injury in their previous game. Beekman was effective defensively but did not demonstrate the explosive power driving to the basket that typifies his offensive game.

UP NEXT

The Cougars return home to face McNeese on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers go on the road to face Miami on Tuesday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

