Nation & World News

Walgreens to pay $106M to settle allegations it submitted false payment claims for prescriptions

Walgreens agreed to pay $106 million to settle lawsuits that alleged it submitted false payment claims with government health care programs for prescriptions that were never dispensed
FILE - A Walgreens store in Bradenton, Fla., is shown on Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Walgreens store in Bradenton, Fla., is shown on Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Walgreens has agreed to pay $106 million to settle lawsuits that alleged the pharmacy chain submitted false payment claims with government health care programs for prescriptions that were never dispensed.

The settlement announced on Friday resolves whistleblower lawsuits filed by the U.S Justice Department in New Mexico, Texas and Florida on behalf of three people who had worked in Walgreens’ pharmacy operation.

The pharmacy chain was accused of submitting false payment claims to Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs between 2009 and 2020 for prescriptions that were processed but never picked up.

Settlement documents say Walgreens cooperated in the investigation and has improved its electronic management system to prevent such problems from occurring again.

In a statement, Walgreens said that because of a software error, the chain inadvertently billed some government programs for a relatively small number of prescriptions that patients submitted but never picked up.

“We corrected the error, reported the issue to the government and voluntarily refunded all overpayments,” the statement by Walgreens said.

In reaching the settlement, the chain didn’t acknowledge legal liability in the cases.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walgreens to pay $106M to settle allegations it submitted false payment claims for...20m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Firms facing federal ban get state’s OK to sell health coverage to Georgians
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Why Georgia is using federally banned companies on its Affordable Care Act website
Placeholder Image

Credit: Veronica Turner for KFF Health N

Errors in Deloitte-run Medicaid systems can cost millions, take years to fix
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walgreens to pay $106M to settle allegations it submitted false payment claims for...20m ago
Report finds 'no evidence' Hawaii officials prepared for wildfire that killed 102 despite...25m ago
Congo court sentences 3 Americans and 34 others to death on coup charges48m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate