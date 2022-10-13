Walgreens beats fiscal 4Q forecasts, absorbs UK business hit

That’s a growing point of emphasis with bill payers like insurers and employers.

The company is opening primary care practices next to some of its stores with the idea that drugstores and doctor offices work together to help keep patients healthy.

Walgreens also is developing centers across the United States that use automated technology to fill prescriptions and deliver them to pharmacies. That will give pharmacists more time to work with customers.

CEO Rosalind Brewer said in a statement Thursday announcing quarterly results that 2022 was the first year of Walgreens’ “transformation to a consumer-centric health care company.”

In the year’s final quarter, Walgreens recorded a $783 million non-cash impairment charge from its Boots UK business, which it tried to sell earlier this year. The company also saw the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered at company stores slide to 2.9 million from 13.5 million in last year’s quarter.

Sales also fell in the quarter due to a drop from its AllianceRx Walgreens business, which is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy for patients with rare, chronic and complex conditions.

For fiscal 2023, Walgreens said Thursday that it expects adjusted earnings per share to range between $4.45 and $4.65.

Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $4.51 per share.

Shares of Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens climbed 1% to $32.27 in premarket trading Thursday.

The stock had dropped nearly 40% so far this year, as of Wednesday’s close. That is about twice as deep as the drop by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Walgreens is a component.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy