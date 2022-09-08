ajc logo
Wainwright, Molina tie MLB record for batterymates

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press
2 hours ago
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina have made their 324th career start

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 324th career start Thursday, tying the major league mark set by Detroit's Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.

Wainwright and Molina got a standing ovation from the crowd as they made their way in from the bullpen moments before first pitch against the Washington Nationals, as well as after the top of the first inning.

Wainwright and Molina are scheduled to break the record against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 14.

The duo made their first start together on April 6, 2007, at Houston. Wainwright notched his first of 212 wins as a starter with Molina as his catcher, which is a major league record for batterymates.

Molina, 40, will retire at the end of the season, but Wainwright, 41, has not publicly announced a decision on his plans for 2023.

Molina debuted in 2004. Wainwright broke into the majors in 2005, but was used mostly as a reliever his first two seasons.

Notably, Wainwright struck out Carlos Beltrán to clinch the 2006 NLCS and Brandon Inge to clinch the 2006 World Series, both with Molina behind the plate.

Wainwright and Molina have 13 total All-Star Game appearances between them. The Cardinals have reached the postseason in 11 of the 17 seasons that the two have been on the roster.

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina smiles after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina smiles after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina smiles after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

