Waddingham in high tops, Fanning goes full glam at Emmys

“Up until five days ago I had no gown so Brandon Blackwood stepped up. He was in Japan and started rendering the gown on his Pacific flight,” Ralph said.

Ralph was resplendent in a black velvet strapless gown with orange underside and a slit to her upper thigh. She carried a tiny orange purse.

The stars went all out.

Zendaya, working with her stylist Law Roach, was in a classic black strapless corset look with a full skirt and dainty bow at the waist. She was dripping in Bulgari jewels, including a fresh, young white diamond choker with a center, 4.45-carat stone at the center. She, too, got pockets.

Connie Britton was in a goddess gown by Monique Lhuillier in a soft pink, a cape like effect at the back. Britt Lower, from “Severance,” donned a Venetian beaded gown in gold with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cut outs up top and thin embellished straps.

“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” Lower told The Associated Press.

Rachel Brosnahan stood out in a plunging Pamella Roland column gown in beautiful violet. It was adorned with tulle and pearl floral bow appliques from the designer's fall 2022 collection.

Laverne Cox and Himesh Patel helped kick off the parade of fashion, she in a bold black armor-esque Jean Paul Gaultier Couture mini and he in a white print tuxedo jacket, eschewing the usual evening black. Royal blue on Sarah Thompson (a “Yellowjackets” writer), marigold yellow and more — color took the night.

“I’m quite warm, I’m in a three-piece suit. I love this suit, but I wasn’t expecting the heat,” Patel said.

Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a gown with balloon short sleeves and a hot commodity on fashion carpets — pockets! Megan Stalter also went for red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh high slit and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with drop pearl earrings.

“I’m such a fan of his line. It’s elegant but still has a sense of humor," Tullock said.

Stalter, from “Hacks, was in burned out velvet by Norma Kamali. She had a faux red rose pinned between her breasts.

“It took my breath away and my words. It’s kind of a sexy dress. It’s wild like me,” she said.

Jung Ho-yeon, the it girl and Louis Vuitton ambassador from “Squid Game,” wore an all-around, multicolored figure-hugging look from the brand. It was custom in a tweed design with all-around sequins. Her jewels were Vuitton, too.

"I still can’t believe it. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m just going to enjoy the day and cherish the moment,” she said of her nomination.

Reese Witherspoon went for blue and sunglass-worthy bling in blue sequins, while Amanda Seyfried wore a body hugger from Armani Prive, paired with Cartier drop diamond earrings in platinum.

“I'm a mermaid tonight,” Seyfried said.

Some of the men dismissed black for all-white tuxedos, including Nicholas Braun from “Succession” in a double-breasted tux from Christian Dior. Andrew Garfield also went for white. Speaking of white, Jean Smart decided on it, too, with an elegant collar that fell off one shoulder. Ellie Saab designed Kerry Washington's short draped dress with a long overskirt and a riot of organza lilies on one shoulder.

Smart's gown was made by Christian Siriano, as was the white look of Laura Linney.

Robin Thede also wore Siriano in stunning pastel blue, while Jerrod Carmichael went furry in a long, white fox fur coat. Carmichael laughed at the heat and humidity.

“This was Puff Daddy’s coat. He wore it in a video,” the “Saturday Night Live” comic said.

Carmichael was shirtless under the fur and wore a sunburst platinum necklace. His black satin pants were accented by the top of his white underwear peaking out. He was sockless in his black loafers.

Another Siriano fan? Melanie Lynskey from “Yellowjackets.” Hers was a mint green with sheer overlay that made her feel “half princess and half bad (expletive).” Of the designer, she said: “He's the sweetest man alive and I adore him. I feel like he made something that was for me, for my body.”

Colman Domingo of “Euphoria” was already a winner as he walked the carpet. He earned an Emmy for guest actor in a drama series at the earlier creative arts awards.

“I’ve been celebrating all week long to the point where I had to wake up and take a couple of ibuprofen,” he said.

Domingo wore a gold brocade open jacket and matching pants.

“I want to feel like a king,” he said.

Domingo carried a platinum-studded battery-operated fan in an attempt to ward off the oppressive humidity, unusual for Los Angeles.

Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato's hair was bright red and his black tux sported long split tails like a train. And more of the men? Phil Dunster of “Ted Lasso” went for burgundy tux with black lapels, though his Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein stayed with black.

Emily Heller, meanwhile, went in a different direction. She had a “Kick Me” sign on the back of her short floral dress, and a bit of toilet paper stuck to one shoe.

Associated Press writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

