VW truck maker MAN plans to cut up to 9,500 jobs

MAN said the planned package of measures is intended to improve the company's operating result by about 1.8 billion euros (about $2 billion) and will involve a “fundamental restructuring” of all areas of its business.

It said that “a partial relocation of some of the development and production processes to other sites is planned” and that plants in Steyr, Austria and in Plauen and Wittlich, Germany “are up for discussion.” The company plans to start negotiations soon with employee representatives on the plan.