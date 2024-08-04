Nation & World News

VP's campaign launches 'Republicans for Harris' in push to win over GOP voters put off by Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is launching “Republicans for Harris” as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by Donald Trump’s candidacy
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on Sunday was launching "Republicans for Harris" as she looks to win over Republican voters put off by Donald Trump's candidacy.

The program will be a “campaign within a campaign,” according to Harris' team, using well-known Republicans to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The program will kick off with events this week in Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Republicans backing Harris will also appear at rallies with the vice president and her soon-to-be-named running mate this coming week, the campaign said.

The Harris campaign shared the details of the program first with The Associated Press before the official announcement.

Her team is trying to create “a permission structure” for GOP voters who would otherwise have a difficult time voting for Harris. The effort will rely heavily on Republican-to-Republican voter contact, with the belief that the best way to get a Republican to vote for Harris is to hear directly from another Republican making the same choice.

Trump's "extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe the party of Donald Trump represents their values" and will vote against him again in November, said Harris' national director of Republican outreach, Austin Weatherford. He said the campaign would be "showing up and taking the time every single day to earn the vote of Republicans who believe in putting country over party and know that every American deserves a president who will protect their freedoms and a commander in chief who will put the best interests of the American people above their own.”

Weatherford is a onetime chief of staff to former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who had endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket before President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump. Kinzinger is backing Harris once more as part of the launch.

“As a proud conservative, I never thought I’d be endorsing a Democrat for President," he said in a statement. “But, I know Vice President Harris will defend our democracy and ensure Donald Trump never returns to the White House.”

Kinzinger developed a national profile as one of two Republicans on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The committee highlighted a number of Trump's transgressions before and during the deadly attack as Congress tried to certify the results of the 2020 election that Biden won over Trump.

Trump has done little to try to win over moderate Republican voters and on Saturday criticized anew Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who rebuffed Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the battleground state.

Last month, when Biden was still at the top of the ticket, the campaign went out with an ad highlighting former Trump staffers' criticism of their onetime boss. A separate ad highlighted Trump's often-personal attacks against Haley, including his primary nickname of her as "birdbrain" and suggestion that "she's not presidential timber."

Hundreds of thousands of registered Republicans voted in primaries for Haley even after she ended her bid for the 2024 Republican nomination and as Trump trounced her in almost every contest.

Haley in May announced she would vote for Trump and appeared at last month's Republican National Convention.

The Harris campaign's effort includes former Govs. Bill Weld of Massachusetts and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey, former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, and 16 former Republican members of Congress, including Kinzinger and Reps. Joe Walsh of Illinois and Susan Molinari of New York. All have been notable critics of Trump in the past.

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham is also endorsing Harris.

“I might not agree with Vice President Kamala Harris on everything, but I know that she will fight for our freedom, protect our democracy and represent America with honor and dignity on the world stage," Grisham said in a statement.

FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks during a hearting at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including Kinzinger, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is pictured in Washington, Nov. 11, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including Hagel, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Christine Todd Whitman, right, the former Republican Governor of New Jersey, speaks, March 6, 2019, in Seattle. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including Todd Whitman, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld speaks during a Town Hall, Feb. 5, 2020, in Concord, N.H. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including Weld, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood speaks at the White House in Washington, April 29, 2013. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including LaHood, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including Grisham, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image from video, former Rep. Susan Molinari of N.Y., speaks from Sarasota, Fla., during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 17, 2020. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including Molinari, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., speaks during a campaign event, Jan. 29, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is launching "Republicans for Harris" as she tries to win over Republican voters put off by former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Harris' team says the program will aim to use well-known Republicans, including Walsh, to activate their networks, with a particular emphasis on primary voters who backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris is planning a tour of battleground states next week with her yet-to-be-named...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kamala Harris is interviewing six potential vice president picks this weekend, AP sources...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What polling shows about the top VP contenders for Kamala Harris
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Some activists step up criticism of Shapiro and Kelly as Harris closes in on naming a...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dueling Harris and Trump rallies in the same Atlanta arena showcase America's deep...9m ago
American Bobby Finke sets world record, but US suffers stunning loss in men's 4x100...10m ago
Children at risk of dying in Sudan's famine-hit Darfur as medical supplies are blocked...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians