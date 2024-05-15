VP Harris was gifted tickets to one of the summer's hottest shows by the artist herself: Beyoncé

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was gifted tickets to one of last summer's hottest concerts by the artist herself: Beyoncé. She also attended college football's HBCU Celebration Bowl, where her alma mater Howard University played Florida A&M, courtesy of ESPN, according to financial disclosure reports released Wednesday.

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff went to the Renaissance World Tour concert at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, in August. She posted a picture of the two on Instagram. "Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce," she wrote. The tickets were valued at $1,655.92, according to the disclosures. The December football game was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Florida A&M won and the tickets Harris received were valued at $1,890.

Personal finance disclosures from the president and vice president are released annually. Neither reported any conflicts of interest.