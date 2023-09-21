VP Harris announces start of process to remove medical debt from people's credit scores

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration is beginning the process to remove medical bills from people’s credit scores

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
10 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that the Biden administration is taking the first steps toward removing medical bills from people's credit scores, which could improve ratings for millions of people.

Harris said that would make it easier for them to obtain an auto loan or a home mortgage. Roughly one in five people report having medical debt. The vice president said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is beginning the rulemaking process to make the change.

The agency said in a statement that including medical debt in credit scores is problematic because “mistakes and inaccuracies in medical billing are common."

“Access to health care should be a right and not a privilege,” Harris told reporters in call to preview the action. “These measures will improve the credit scores of millions of Americans so that they will better be able to invest in their future.”

The announcement comes after a long push by the Biden administration to minimize the importance of medical debt in how people's creditworthiness is rated. CFPB director Rohit Chopra said the credit reporting companies Equifax, TransUnion and Experian announced last March that they would stop reporting "some but not all medical bills on an individual's credit report."

In addition to pulling medical bills from credit reports, the proposal would prevent creditors from using medical bills when deciding on loans and stop debt collectors from using credit ratings to pressure people with health care-related debt. The government will hear feedback from small businesses and then issue a notice of a proposed rulemaking at some point next year.

Editors' Picks

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store5h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.
1h ago

Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
1h ago

Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
1h ago

GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
2h ago
The Latest
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs injures a knee in practice. The severity isn't immediately known
8m ago
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 1 person and hurting...
11m ago
Joe Burrow says it's too early to tell if a calf injury will keep him out of Monday...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
3h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
3h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top