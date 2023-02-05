Voting starts for Cyprus' presidency, with 3 front-runners

“I have trust in our people's judgment, I trust that with their vote and participation, we'll lead our homeland to better days," Mavroyiannis said after voting.

Nikos Christodoulides, 49, a former government spokesman and foreign minister who has consistently led all opinion polls throughout the monthslong campaign, is running as the candidate who can bridge party affiliations and ideological fault lines to unite a fractured electorate.

“Only through unity, through our collective efforts can we truly live up to the expectations of the Cypriot people," Christodoulides said after casting his ballot.

Opinion polls have consistently shown Christodoulides will head into the runoff against either Mavroyiannis or Neophytou.

Turnout after three hours of voting was slightly up from the 2018 presidential election, according to chief returning officer, Costas Constantinou.

Urging a high voter turnout, Anastasiades said voting is “a right that's elevated to a duty."

Cypriots will expect the new president to quickly move to buttress an economy buffeted by Russia’s war in Ukraine and its knock-on effect on the cost of living.

Migration has also been a hot-button issue amid a continued massive influx of migrants that has made Cyprus one of the top EU countries in terms of asylum applications per capita.

Capitalizing on Cyprus’ offshore natural gas deposits amid an energy crunch and getting back to the negotiating table with breakaway Turkish Cypriots to resolve the island’s ethnic cleave are also priority issues.

