Voting in 20 EU countries under way as elections for the European Parliament enters its final day

Tens of millions across the European Union were voting in EU parliamentary elections on Sunday in a massive exercise of democracy that is expected to shift the bloc to the right and redirect its future
By LORNE COOK and RAF CASERT – Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Tens of millions across the European Union voted Sunday in EU parliamentary elections in a massive exercise of democracy that is expected to shift the bloc to the right and redirect its future.

The war in Ukraine, migration, and the impact of climate policy on farmers are some of the issues weighing on voters' minds as they cast ballots to elect 720 members of the European Parliament.

Surveys suggest that mainstream and pro-European parties will retain their majority in parliament, but they will lose seats to hard right parties like those led by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, Geert Wilders in the Netherlands and Marine Le Pen in France.

That would make it harder for Europe to pass legislation and could at times paralyze decision-making in the world's biggest trading bloc. “I do hope that we will manage to avoid a shift to the right and that Europe will somehow remain united,” voter Laura Simon said in Berlin.

EU lawmakers have a say in issues from financial rules to climate and agriculture policy. They approve the EU budget, which bankrolls priorities including infrastructure projects, farm subsidies and aid delivered to Ukraine. And they hold a veto over the appointment of the powerful EU commission.

This elections come at a testing time for voter confidence in a bloc of some 450 million people. Over the last five years, the EU has been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, an economic slump and an energy crisis fueled by the biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War. But political campaigning often focuses on issues of concern in individual countries rather than on broader European interests.

Sunday’s voting marathon winds up a four-day election cycle that began in the Netherlands on Thursday.

An unofficial exit poll there suggested that Wilders' anti-migrant hard right party would make important gains in the Netherlands, even though a coalition of pro-European parties has probably pushed it into second place.

Casting his vote in the Flanders region, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency until the end of the month, warned that Europe is “at a crossroads” and “more under pressure than ever.”

Since the last EU election in 2019, populist or far-right parties now lead governments in three nations — Hungary, Slovakia and Italy — and are part of ruling coalitions in others including Sweden, Finland and, soon, the Netherlands. Polls give the populists an advantage in France, Belgium, Austria and Italy.

“Right is good,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who leads a stridently nationalist and anti-migrant government, told reporters after casting his ballot. “To go right is always good. Go right!”

After the election comes a period of horse-trading, as political parties reconsider in their places in the continent-wide political alliances that run the European legislature.

The biggest political group — the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) — has moved right during the present elections on issues like security, climate and migration.

Among the most watched questions is whether the Brothers of Italy — the governing party of populist Meloni, which has neo-fascist roots — stays in the more hard-line European Conservatives and Reformists group or becomes part of a new hard right group that could form the wake of the elections. Meloni also has the option to work with the EPP.

A more worrying scenario for pro-European parties would be if the ECR joins forces with Le Pen’s Identity and Democracy to consolidate hard-right influence.

The second biggest group — the center-left Socialists and Democrats — and the Greens refuse to align themselves with the ECR.

Questions also remain over what group Orbán's ruling Fidesz party might join. It was previously part of the EPP but was forced out in 2021 due to conflicts over its interests and values. The far-right Alternative for Germany was kicked out of the Identity and Democracy group following a string of scandals surrounding its two lead candidates for the European Parliament.

The election also ushers in a period of uncertainty as new leaders are chosen at the helm of the European institutions. While lawmakers are jostling over places in alliances, governments will be competing to secure top EU jobs for their national officials.

Chief among them is the presidency of the powerful executive branch, the European Commission, which proposes laws and watches to ensure they are respected. The commission also controls the EU’s purse strings, manages trade and is Europe’s competition watchdog.

Other plum posts are those of European Council president, who chairs summits of presidents and prime ministers, and EU foreign policy chief, the bloc’s top diplomat.

Unofficial estimates are due to trickle in from 1615 GMT. Official results of the polls, which are held every five years, will be begin to be published after the last polling stations in the 27 EU nations close in Italy at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT), but a clear picture of what the new assembly might look like will only emerge clear on Monday.

___

Sylvain Plazy in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

A woman exits a voting cabin after casting her vote in European and local elections in Baleni, Romania, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

An elderly man casts his ballot in a mobile ballot box during European Parliamentary elections, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Traditional Hungarian horse-herdsman, so-called csikos, Janos Garai, casts his vote at a polling station during the European Parliament and local elections, in Hortobagy, Hungary, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

People vote in European and local elections in Baleni, Romania, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Social Democrats party leader Magdalena Andersson casts her vote, during the European Parliament elections, at Skuru sports hall in Nacka, Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday June 9, 2024.

Katharina Moser, dressed in traditional Black Forest attire. with red Bollenhut hat, casts her ballot for the European Parliament elections at the polling stationm in Gutach im Breisgau, Germany, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Count staff sort ballots at Nemo Rangers GAA club for the local and European Parliament elections, in Cork, Ireland, Sunday June 9, 2024.

Nuns look at ballot papers at a polling station in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

A view of ballots in a box during the European Parliament elections, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris.

Drag queen Bernat Bodes, known as Pitita, left, takes a break from her duties as president of a polling station during the European Parliament elections in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron enter a voting booth during the European election, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France.

A monk from the Sint-Sixtus Abbey opens the curtain to a voting booth after casting his vote in Vleteren, Belgium, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Ursula von der Leyen, left, President of the European Commission, walks to a ballot box outside a polling station in the Hanover region with her husband Heiko to cast her vote in the European Parliament elections, in Burgdorf, Germany on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron votes during the European election, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz casts his ballot for the European Parliament elections, in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis casts his ballot during the European Elections in Athens, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) top candidate for the European Parliament elections Maximilian Krah casts his vote for the European Parliament and local elections at a polling station in Dresden, Germany, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen casts her ballot to vote for the European election, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who leads a centrist, pro-EU party, votes in the election for the European Parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday June 9, 2024.

People queue to vote for the European Parliament elections, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris.

A woman casts her ballot for the European elections in a polling station in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

A man shows his voting card in a voting station during the European election, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris.

A woman prepares to cast her ballot for the European Parliament election, at the Aalborg Congress and Culture Center, in Aalborg, Denmark, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Women talk before entering a polling station in Milan, Italy, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Ambulance workers fill their ballots during the European Parliament election in Tallinn, Estonia, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

