ajc logo
X

Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, though change unlikely

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
Reformists who ran on fighting corruption appeared set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections that could give them greater sway over the direction of the ethnically divided country

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Reformists who ran on fighting corruption and clientelism in public office appeared set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections Sunday that could give them greater sway over the direction of the country which has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 sectarian war and remains divided along ethnic lines.

The first preliminary results released by Bosnia’s central election commission early Monday showed cooperation-prone contenders Denis Becirovic and Zeljko Komsic on course to win respective Bosniak and Croat seats in the tripartite presidency. However, the reformists were likely to be joined by Zeljka Cvijanovic from the strongest Bosnian Serb party – the secessionist and staunchly pro-Russian SNSD.

Moscow has often been accused by the West of seeking to destabilize the country and the rest of the Balkans through its Serb allies in the region, and the Sunday ballot was held amid growing fears the Kremlin might attempt to reignite the conflict in Bosnia to deflect attention from its campaign in Ukraine.

The election included contests for the three members of Bosnia’s shared, multiethnic presidency, the president of one of its two highly autonomous parts, and parliament deputies at different, in part overlapping, levels of governance.

Bosnia’s institutional set-up, often described as one of the most complicated in the world, was introduced by a U.S.-brokered peace agreement that ended the war in the 1990s between its three main ethnic groups — Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats. Under the terms of the agreement, Bosnia was divided into two highly independent entities— one run by Serbs and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats — which have broad autonomy but are linked by joint, multi-ethnic institutions. All countrywide actions require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

If the preliminary results hold, Cvijanovic will take over the post from her political party's boss, Milorad Dodik, who chose to run for the president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part rather than seek a second term in the shared, countrywide presidency.

Both Dodik, and his main contender, Jelena Trivic, proclaimed victory in the race for the Bosnian Serb president. Their claims will be tested later on Monday, when the election commission is expected to announce preliminary results of the presidential ballot for Bosnia’s Serb-run part and the races for parliament deputies at the state, entity and regional levels.

Prior to the polls, analysts predicted that the long-entrenched nationalists of all ethnic stripes, who have enriched cronies and ignored the needs of the people, will remain dominant in the legislatures at all levels, largely because the sectarian post-war system of governance leaves pragmatic, reform-minded Bosnians with little incentive to vote. Election turnout on Sunday was 50% or over 2 percentage points down from the 2018 general election.

On Sunday, shortly after the vote count begun, Bosnia’s international overseer, Christian Schmidt, announced in a YouTube video that he was amending the country’s electoral law “to ensure functionality and timely implementation of election results.” Schmidt assured citizens in the video that the changes “will in no way affect” the votes cast on Sunday.

The 1995 peace agreement gave broad powers to the international high representative, the post currently held by Schmidt, including the ability to impose laws and to dismiss officials and civil servants who undermine the country’s fragile post-war ethnic balance.

The changes imposed by Schmidt will affect the size of the parliament of the Bosniak-Croat part of the country, and prevent blockades of the formation of its government.

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Credit: Armin Durgut

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves start October by dominating Mets in ‘emotional’ series2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘That’s what we live for’: Braves’ Kenley Jansen gearing up for postseason run
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘We leaned on our guys up front’
6h ago

Credit: Mike Schneider

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
7h ago

Credit: Mike Schneider

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Defense steps up as Falcons pull out victory over Browns
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Weiss

Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize
11m ago
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
14m ago
Baseball tiebreaker games now a thing of the past
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
TV best bets with Hilary Swank, Mila Kunis, Anna Paquin, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Young...
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top