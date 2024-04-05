Nation & World News

Voting company makes 'coercive' demand of Texas counties: Pay up or lose service before election

The owner of a voting company is acknowledging that he's asking Texas counties to pay more than they're contracted for to help his company meet payroll
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI – Associated Press
2 hours ago

A voting company owner on Friday acknowledged making a “coercive” demand of 32 Texas counties: Pay an additional surcharge for the software that runs their voting registration system, or lose it just before November's elections.

John Medcalf of San Diego-based VOTEC said he had to request the counties pay a 35% surcharge because several agencies in multiple states, including some of the Texas counties, have been late to pay in the past and his company had trouble meeting payroll.

He characterized the charges as a cry for help to get enough money to avoid losing key employees just before November.

“It is coercive, and I regret that,” Medcalf said. “We've been able to get by 44 of 45 years without doing that.”

The surcharges have sent Texas' largest counties scrambling to approve payments or look at other ways they can avoid losing the software at a critical time.

Medcalf said that VOTEC would continue to honor counties' contracts for the remainder of their terms, which run past Texas' May primary runoffs, but that most expire shortly before November.

“It's either pay now and dislike it or pay with election difficulty,” Medcalf said, adding that he didn't expect any contracts to actually be canceled.

The bills are for 35% of two major line items in the existing contracts, Medcalf said.

Texas' Secretary of State's office said Thursday that it was consulting with counties about their options.

The biggest county in Texas, Harris, has already said it will pay its surcharge of about $120,000 because the system is so crucial.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

BREAKING
Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: TNS

Leonardo DiCaprio urges fans to oppose mining near the Okefenokee

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit
The Latest

Credit: AP

An appeals court blocks a debt relief plan for students who say they were misled by...
6m ago
US East Coast earthquake rattles millions, but region escapes sweeping damage
8m ago
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents over packaging...
21m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse