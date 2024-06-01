Voters in Iceland are picking the new president of the rugged island near the Arctic Circle

LONDON (AP) — Voters in Iceland are choosing a president on Saturday, selecting from a field of 12 people, including a former prime minister.

The candidates are vying to replace outgoing President Gudni Th. Johannesson, who didn't seek reelection for the largely ceremonial post. The winner will be the seventh president of Iceland since the founding of the republic.

Among the best known of the candidates is Katrin Jakobsdottir, who became prime minister in 2017 after three parties formed a broad governing coalition in hopes of moving Iceland out of a cycle of crisis that triggered three elections. Jakobsdottir resigned as prime minister earlier this year to run for president.