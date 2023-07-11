Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals

By CHRIS LEHOURITES – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 three months after returning from maternity leave

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April.

Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

